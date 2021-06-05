Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines to receive 1M Sinovac Covid-19 jab on June 6

File photo of the first batch of Sinovac COVID-19 jabs that arrived in early March 2021.

The Philippines will be receiving around one million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from China on June 6.

Philippine Ambassador to China, Chito Sta. Romana said that the first shipment for the month of June — one million doses of Sinovac vaccines — is scheduled to arrive in Manila on Sunday.

The arrival of this fresh batch of Sinovac jabs means that a total of 6.5 million shots of the Chinese-made vaccine will make their way to the Philippines by tomorrow. Of this number, 1 million doses were donated by the Chinese government – with the rest being procured by the Department of Health towards boosting the country’s supply and speeding up vaccinations.

Highlighting Facebook photos of the vaccine being packed in China, Romana said the shipment was prepared & inspected by the Philippine Embassy team comprising First Secretary Winston Almeda & Attaché Dada Aromin at a refrigerated warehouse in Daxing, Beijing.

While the Philippines is expecting to import total 3.4 million vaccine doses throughout June, it has received total 8,329,050 doses of various brands’ and the Chinese brand Sinovac accounts for 5.5 million of the country’s total COVID-19 vaccine count.

The other imported vaccines include 2.556 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and 193,050 from Pfizer – which were received earlier through the vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, besides 80,000 vaccine shots from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute. (AW)

