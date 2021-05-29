Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

Canadian MP William Amos said that he is seeking “assistance” after being caught on camera urinating during a video conference in Parliament — barely a month after appearing naked in another virtual session.

Amos, in a Twitter message, said that he had urinated without realizing that he was on camera last night, attending the House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting.

Expressing embarrassment of his actions and the distress caused to anybody witnessing it, the MP apologized for it while saying that he was stepping down from some of his duties as the urinating incident,– while accidental and not visible to the public – was completely unacceptable.

In April, the 46-year-old MP – who is a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party — was noticed standing naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec with his private parts concealed by his phone, even while he was on live video during Question Time session in Parliament.

While the recent incident witnessed Amos urinating into a coffee cup, Conservative MP Karen Vecchio stated that this is the second time Amos was caught exposing himself to his colleagues in the House, and the House of Commons, virtual or otherwise, must be free of this type of unacceptable behavior.

Describing this incident as “a pattern of behavior” by Amos, the Conservative MP stated that it was now clear Trudeau’s Liberals failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident. (AW)

