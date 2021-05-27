Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lone bettor from Davao City bags Php181 million 6/45 Megalotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Davao City has bagged the P181 million jackpot at the 6/45 lotto.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post on Thursday announced that the winning ticket was bought in Davao City.

The unnamed winner got the winning combination 23-43-29-32-36-04 of the May 26, 2021 draw of Megalotto 6/45.

PCSO noted that prizes above Php10,000.00 are subject to a 20-percent deduction in accordance to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act.

The winner has yet to claim the prize.

PCSO said the jackpot will be forfeited if not claimed within one year. (RA)

