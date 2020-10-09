LOOK: Lone Pinoy winner of PHP339-M jackpot in Ultra Lotto 6/58 claims prize

The lone lotto player who won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize of Php339,217,037 drawn on September 6, 2020 has finally claimed his prize.

A photo of the lucky winner was uploaded by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on its Facebook page.

The jackpot winner emphasized how the huge money could change the life of his family for the better.

“Ngayon, alam ko na kung paano ko mapapatapos at mabibigyan ng magandang buhay at kinabukasan ang aking mga anak,” said the man who is an avid lotto player since the lotto started in 1995.

He bought his ticket from Quezon City, using the winning combination of 18-19-28-09-01-11.

Lotto winnings are subject to 20 percent tax, as provided by the TRAIN Law.

This means more than Php67 million would be deducted from the winnings.