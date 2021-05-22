Latest NewsNewsTFT News

House official urges PH govt to open 24/7 vaccination hubs

The Philippine Government is urged to open 24/7 Covid-19 vaccination hubs to ramp up the vaccination rollout in the country.

Deputy Speaker and 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero told the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) that opening up 24/7 vaccination centres will aid the country on achieving herd immunity.

“So long as vaccines are already available, the possibility of reaching herd immunity at the fastest possible period of time will be answered by 24/7 vaccine center operations,” Romero said.

“Longer hours of vaccine center operations would address the problem of overcrowding and help guarantee the observance of health and security protocols,” he added.

He also suggested to expand inoculation operations on weekends and tap more vaccinators.

Romero also supported the proposal of House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to hire nursing graduates who have not yet taken the board exams as vaccinators for these 24/7 centers

