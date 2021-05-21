Duque supports Duterte-Robredo infomercial on COVID-19 vaccine

Health Secretary Francisco Duque is supportive of the proposal to put President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo in one infomercial about COVID-19 vaccines.

Duque told GMA News that politics should have no place in matters concerning public health, especially COVID-19 vaccination.

However, Malacanang wants Robredo to clear her stance first on Chinese-made vaccines before a joint infomercial with President Rodrigo Duterte would push through.

“Unang una, linawin natin kung talagang tatanggapin ng Vice President ang lahat ng bakuna kasi nagkaroon siya ng mga unang deklarasyon na mukhang hindi rin siya approve sa mga Chinese vaccine at pinulitika rin po ‘yang issue na ‘yan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“Para bagang may kapalit ‘yung ating WPS issue dito sa mga bakuna. Linawin muna natin kung anong paninindigan talaga ni VP Robredo,” he added.

Senator Joel Villanueva first floated the idea saying that the two top leaders can boost public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Ang isang mungkahi po natin, maglabas ng isang joint public service announcement ang Pangulo at ang Bise Pangulo. Ito po ang tambalang nakikita nating mabisa na pangontra sa mga fake news,” Villanueva said in a statement.