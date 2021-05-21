JOBS UP FOR GRABS: Jollibee crew in Canada get PHP1.3 million annually

Philippine fast-food giant Jollibee opens vacancies for Canada where the company is still exploring the market.

While job opportunities in Canada are limited, it would be great exposure for students looking for part-time jobs. It would fetch you decent pay and meal benefits too.

Restaurant Manager: At an average annual package of $49,200, a restaurant manager here also gets some additional benefits like life insurance and extended health benefits. Paid vacations and sick leaves are a draw as well plus restaurant managers can enjoy meals at a reduced price. The company offers an incentive bonus twice a year.

Crew Member: The average salary package offered by Jollibee Canada to the Crew Members is $27,500 per annum: an average pay-out, according to some experts. Additional benefits would get you a life insurance plan with a decent coverage along with an extended healthcare insurance plan. They can also go on paid sick leaves and receive frequent cash bonuses. The meal they get in the restaurant is at 50% price.

Senior Crew Member: Crew Member and a Senior Crew Member share almost the same KRaAs. Although the Senior Crew member receives an average of $30,000 per annum as salary, the benefits they get is identical to what a typical crew member gets. The insurance plan and the extended healthcare insurance coverage amount typically remains the same; so, does the number of sick leaves. There may be a difference in cash bonuses they receive, but the 50% priced meal feature is the same for both.

Restaurant Supervisor: The Restaurant Supervisors fill in the managerial gap between the crew members and the managers; they receive an average of $44,600 per annum as their salary. The benefits part is similar to what other employees get; however; the amount varies up and down a bit. There are life insurance plans and extended healthcare insurance plans for the supervisor as well. The cash bonus frequency and also the amount lower-downs for them, but the meal offer is the same. Perk benefits are also similar to all the other employees.

To apply, send CV to E-MAIL: [email protected]

Click here for more information: http://jollibeecanada.com/careers/