KNOW THE LAW: Jumping red light may cost you up to Dh50,000 in UAE

Motorists who have their cars impounded for jumping red lights at traffic signals will have to pay a fee of Dh50,000 to secure their vehicle’s release, Abu Dhabi Police said in a tweet.

Offenders will be fined Dh1,000 and given 12 black points for the traffic violation, as per Law No. (5) on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The vehicle will, however, remain impounded until fees are paid. If the owner doesn’t claim the vehicle within three months, it will be auctioned off, Abu Dhabi Police highlighted.

Last month, three young men were arrested for reckless driving and performing road stunts. They were driving recklessly and dangerously on public roads and also raced on highways and in residential areas of Al Ain during the late hours of the night until morning, Abu Dhabi Police had pointed out. (AW)

