Sharjah woman asking divorce to stay with friends and travel told by court to return ‘obediently’ to her husband

A court in Sharjah denied the divorce plea of an Arab Woman against her husband of 25 years.

The Sharjah Sharia Court instructed the woman, who is in her 40s to return to her husband’s home ‘obediently’ and show respect to his family.

The woman initially approached the court to seek a divorce, saying that she wanted to be “free” and spend more time to travel and be with her friends.

Court records found out that her husband, who is in his 50s, provided for all of her needs in life and showed great love in their 25 years of marriage.

Monthly provisions given to the wife include AED 25,000 per month for her expenditures, a luxury car, and a villa where their entire family lived in, as per reports from Gulf News.

Despite the love and the material gifts that the husband provided, the wife still insisted that she wanted freedom, telling the judge: “I cannot live with him anymore, and want a divorce.”

The husband then shared that he didn’t want to divorce his wife, expressing that he truly loves her, to the point that he allowed his wife to go out with her friends even without his knowledge.

The court then rejected the wife’s divorce plea based on testimonies and has been ordered to return to their home together with her husband. It also ordered the husband to lower the monthly stipend to his wife from AED 25,000 to AED 6,000.