Bello seeks additional funding for quarantine, testing expenses of returning OFWs

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III is seeking additional funding for quarantine and testing expenses of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Bello made the request following the announcement of mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning Filipinos and travelers.

Under the new quarantine measures returning OFWs and foreigners are required to undergo 14-day quarantine — 10 days in government-approved quarantine facilities and 4 days on local quarantine facility or at-home isolation.

RELATED STORY: PH Embassy in UAE: OFWs, travelers subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine from May 8

Vaccinated OFWs who are returning to the Philippines are likewise required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Bello told ABS-CBN News that DOLE agreed with the IATF decision provided the 5.2 billion additional funding will be approved.

“I made it very clear na we will agree provided na maibibigay ang hinihingi namin na additional allocation na Php5.2 billion,” he said.

Bello said he is hopeful that President Rodrigo Duterte will approve the recommendation of the Department of Budget and Management.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said they will seek additional funding to cover accommodation and testing of OFWs in quarantine.

READ ON: PH approves mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning OFWs, 7th day testing over Indian COVID-19 variant threats

“Nag manifest kami na may kaunting karagdagan doon kasi nga yung 1 to 2 days ang extension ng stay syempre may price tag yun sa mga hotel,” Cacdac said in a separate interview.

“Posibleng ipropose na dagdag halaga pero hindi na kasing laki ng P9.8B kasi 1 or 2 days extension lang naman,” he added.

OWWA is waiting for the first tranche of Php9.8 billion additional funding from the national government for the repatriation and quarantine costs of returning OFWs. (RA)