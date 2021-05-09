Dubai Police responds to 1.1 million calls in Q1 of 2021, averages two minutes in emergency responses

The emergency hotline of the Dubai Police (999) received 1,101,051 calls during the first quarter of this year, compared to 1,353,269 calls received during the same period in 2020.

At the same time, the non-emergency hotline, 901, received 170,323 calls during the first quarter of this year.

These statistics were disclosed during the Operations Department’s performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Eng. Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and a number of senior officers.

The Emergency Hotline – 999

Officials of Dubai Police’ Command and Control Centre said during the first quarter of 2021, Dubai Police’s emergency hotline 999 received 1,101,051 calls compared to 1,353,269 calls received during the same period last year. Moreover, the total number of calls answered within 10 seconds were 1,098,848 calls in comparison to 1,353,269 calls during the same period the year before, thus achieving 99.79% on the emergency response indicator for answering emergency calls within 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 2.47 minutes where the targeted response time was 6 minutes. Similarly, the average time for police patrols to reach non- emergency scenes was 9.25 minutes during the same period where the targeted response time was 30 minutes.

The Non-Emergency Call Centre – 901

Furthermore, Dubai Police’s Commander-in-chief also reviewed the statistics of 901 call centre, where the total number of received calls reached 170,323 calls during the first quarter – of those 154,565 calls answered within 20 seconds, in comparison to 164,874 calls received during the same period last year (2020) – of those 132,176 calls were answered within 20 seconds.

At the end of the meeting, Al Marri called on staff members to carry out their responsibilities in a timely and accurate manner, to improve the quality of business and their performance, and to upgrade the standards of work to the highest levels. He also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline, 999, and be more mindful of the calls they make to the hotline.