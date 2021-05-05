UAE announces plans to ease travel procedures for vaccinated residents

The UAE has begun to take steps to provide vaccinated residents with the benefit of eased travel procedures in the coming days.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) stated that the national travel protocol has been revised to include eased procedures for vaccinated people in terms of quarantine, in line with the preventive procedures that ensure the safety of the members of the community.

“We would like to announce the review and update of the National Travel Protocol to include easing of procedures for vaccinated with regard to isolation and quarantine, according to the destinations concerned. And that is in proportion to the preventive and precautionary measures that ensure the safety and security of all members of the community,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

As of May 3, Abu Dhabi has reduced the number of days of quarantine for UAE residents who got their vaccines in the country prior to their overseas travel, from 10 days to five. Vaccinated passengers also have to take two PCR tests: One upon arrival, and another on their fourth day of quarantine.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dr. Al Dhaheri explained that 69.89 percent of the eligible category, people over the age of 16 years, have been vaccinated while 77.84 percent of people over the age of 60 have also been vaccinated.

The country has provided over 10,700,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a rate of 108.99 doses for every 100 persons while the total number of COVID-19 tests performed has reached 45 million, he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed that the UAE is advancing steadily towards containing the pandemic and is planning the recovery phase, due to the cooperation of all state institutions and citizens and residents.