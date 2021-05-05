Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Economy advises consumers to check products they purchase online

The Dubai Economy has issued a fresh advisory urging consumers to inspect the product they receive before signing the proof of delivery document.

The advisory came following a surge in online orders and deliveries of goods since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

“Inspect any bought products for faults before you sign the proof of delivery form,” the advisory read.

Consumers have the right to refuse the product if it is damaged and ask for it to be replaced.

According to Dubai Economy, it has received a whooping 59,130 consumer complaints in 2020.

The agency noted that the largest share of consumer complaints was about services with 32 percent, followed by electronics (14 per cent) e-commerce (13.7 per cent) and furniture at 8 percent.

Meanwhile, Dubai Customs is expecting that e-commerce sales will rise up to 23 per cent to Dh100 billion in 2022. (RA)

