Feature

LOOK: Pinoy gets massive surprise after buying ‘cheap’ iPhone online

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 seconds ago

Photo courtesy of Viral Press

A 23-year-old Pinoy online shopper has experienced the stress of ‘expectation versus reality’ after purchasing a ‘cheap brand new’ iPhone.

Ryan Ballesteros felt being duped out of his cash as the supposed cheap mobile phone turned out to be a giant coffee table.

When the parcel was delivered last March 11 at his home in Quirino province, he had a second thought of accepting it because the order came in a giant box.

To his surprise, the huge parcel contained a table that looked exactly like an iPhone 6.

Feeling robbed, he checked the specifications of the product on the sellers account in the online app and discovered that he failed to notice that it was labeled as “table” in the description.

“I was laughing when the item was delivered. I thought the seller needed immediate money so he sold the iPhone for a cheaper price. I did not read the specifications because I was too excited,” he said.

After taking some snaps of the delivery, Ballesteros gave the table to his boss’ eight-year-old daughter. But he also learned a lesson: double check the specification of any item.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Moving on? Guy converts tattoo of ex-girlfriend’s name ‘Naomi’ to ‘iNdomie’

2 hours ago

How to obtain Philippine National ID: Here’s everything you need to know

23 hours ago

WATCH: Pope Francis commends Filipinos for fortitude, strong faith on 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH on Easter Sunday

4 days ago

Heartbroken and pregnant, OFW finds refuge with near-stranger couple in Alberta

6 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button