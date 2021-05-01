Dubai authorities ban E-scooters in public parks

Dubai authorities have confirmed that E-scooters are banned from public parks.

The Dubai Municipality said that the decision was to protect other park users. E-scooters are mostly prohibited in other parts of the emirate.

“For everyone’s safety at public parks, #DubaiMunicipality announced that it is not allowed to use electric scooters in public parks to avoid accidents,” the Dubai Municipality said in a Twitter post.

“Please follow Dubai Municipality’s instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone,” it added.

Dubai has conducted a trial in five areas in the emirate to test its safety for a year.

E-scooters available to rent through mobile applications and cost Dh3 to unlock and 50 fils for every minute thereafter. Riders must be aged 14 or older.

In a report on The National, the E-scooters can be found in Downtown Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Owners of E-scooters can also use their units but only to the five designated areas.

Using E-scooters in other areas is considered illegal and can be apprehended by authorities. (TDT)