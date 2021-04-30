Trillanes: 2022 elections could be ‘dirtiest, most vicious in PH history’

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes asserted that the upcoming 2022 national elections could be the dirtiest and most vicious in the country’s history.

“2022 would be probably one of the dirtiest, most vicious elections we will ever have because the other side, the Duterte camp, will be fighting for their physical freedom because they know that if the opposition wins — and again we will win — he is going straight to prison along with his cohorts,” Trillanes said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

“That is what’s at stake for them. For the opposition, what is at stake is the survival of the country,” he added.

In a recent Pulse Asia survey, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Former Senator Bongbong Marcos were the frontrunners in the 2022 national race.

Trillanes questioned however the timing of the survey.

“The numbers that they are seeing for Sara Duterte and those aligned with Duterte may look high at this point but you have to look at where they came from,” he said.

Trillanes said any Duterte-aligned candidate would have to defend the present administration’s policies, including the president’s decision not to oppose Chinese intrusion in the West Philippine Sea.