Latest News

Trillanes: 2022 elections could be ‘dirtiest, most vicious in PH history’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes asserted that the upcoming 2022 national elections could be the dirtiest and most vicious in the country’s history.

“2022 would be probably one of the dirtiest, most vicious elections we will ever have because the other side, the Duterte camp, will be fighting for their physical freedom because they know that if the opposition wins — and again we will win — he is going straight to prison along with his cohorts,” Trillanes said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

“That is what’s at stake for them. For the opposition, what is at stake is the survival of the country,” he added.

In a recent Pulse Asia survey, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Former Senator Bongbong Marcos were the frontrunners in the 2022 national race.

Trillanes questioned however the timing of the survey.

“The numbers that they are seeing for Sara Duterte and those aligned with Duterte may look high at this point but you have to look at where they came from,” he said.

Trillanes said any Duterte-aligned candidate would have to defend the present administration’s policies, including the president’s decision not to oppose Chinese intrusion in the West Philippine Sea.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nadine Lustre spotted in New York Times Square billboard

3 hours ago

LOOK: Filipino store brings sorbetes, binatog in New York City!

4 hours ago

SIM card registration sought to prevent scams on delivery riders

4 hours ago

‘Not later than June’: Galvez confident over arrival of 2.3 million doses of Pfizer

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button