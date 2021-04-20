Latest News

Deployment of Pinoy household service workers to UAE may resume this month — POEA

The deployment of Filipino household service workers (HSWs) to the UAE is slated to resume this month, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) announced on Monday.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said they are now finalizing the guidelines for deployment.

“Basta natapos ang guidelines at tinatawag nilang verification process tayo ay magsisimula na officially na mag-deploy na ng HSW sa UAE,” he said during an online briefing of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

POEA is set to issue an Overseas Employment Certification (OEC) once the guidelines are finalized for the deployment of HSWs.

The Philippines recently announced that deployment of HSWs workers in the UAE will resume following the signing of a historic labor accord that aims to provide greater protection to Filipino migrants workers.

Meanwhile, Olalia said South Korea approved the extension of stay for those Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with expired contracts for one year.

The move came following the restrictions imposed in the Asian country leaving OFWs stranded.

