LOOK: Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sail together in West Philippine Sea

Controversial couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sailed together in the open seas for a fishing trip.

“The best things in life come with patience,” the actor said on his Instagram account. He also showed some photos of the fish he caught from their sea trip on his Instagram page. He also showed a photo of him lounging with Barretto in a yacht.

Anderson was also seen taking some photos of the sunset as he looks out to the sea in an earlier post, also yesterday.

“Enjoying the sunrise of our beautiful country in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Barretto also showed a photo of them together but she did have a solo photo of herself standing barefoot on the yacht on her Instagram page on the same day.

Anderson’s ex-girlfriend, Bea Alonzo broke her silence after her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson made his relationship official with actress Julia Barretto.

Their break up was one of the most talked about showbiz stories in 2019. In an interview with Mega, Alonzo said that she felt she was scammed by Anderson.

“To be honest, when he ghosted me para akong na-scam. Apart from the whole infidelity thing, and the whole ghosting, I think I’m more mad when he gaslighted me, Alonzo said.

In an interview with Boy Abunda last month, Anderson recalled about the ‘toxic relationship’ he had with the actress.

“Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa ‘kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and ‘di magpapakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, ako ‘yung toxic — but being together we were very toxic, and hindi nirerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months and months and months of being on the rocks at medyo away? I mean ‘yun lang,” he said.

Alonzo fired back and said that Anderson has not changed.

“He’s not holding himself accountable. That’s what really gets me. He has not changed. Not a bit. He was only protecting himself. He’s selfish,” Alonzo said.

It was also in the same interview when Alonzo admitted dating actor Dominic Roque. (TDT)