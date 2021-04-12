Abu Dhabi adjusts bus timings, paid parking operations for Ramadan 2021

The schedule for paid parking, toll gate implementation, and transport service in Abu Dhabi were adjusted for the duration of Ramadan, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.

Parking fees for Mawaqif (paid parking) will be implemented from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and again from 9:00 pm to 2:30am the following day, Saturday to Wednesday.

On Thursdays, motorists will need to pay for parking from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and again from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am.

Charges are waived on Fridays from 12:00 am until 8:59 am on Saturday.

Worshippers attending Tarawih prayers will be exempted from the Mawaqif fees in the parking bays surrounding mosques during prayer time. However, vehicles must be parked correctly as they cannot block the traffic flow or other vehicles.

Bus Services

Public buses will be available in Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs according to its usual schedule except for the following services which will be available until 6:00 pm only: A10, A20, A40, 405 and 406.

Most of the services’ frequency will remain unchanged except for service no. 26 which will be cancelled starting from the first day of Ramadan.

Al Ain and its suburbs

No changes are made in the bus timings and frequencies of services no. 901-941-902-991-350-360-375-380-390-X90-H1.

The following are the adjusted timings of bus network in Al Ain and its suburbs:

Services no. 900-940-960-990-590-495: Last trip to be scheduled at 1:00 am.

Services no. 930-950-980: operation hours to be extended until 1:00 am with a frequency of 50 minutes.

Service no. 970: operation hours to be extended until 1:00 AM with a frequency of 45 minutes.

Service no. 450: Last trip to be scheduled at 9:00 pm.

Services 460-491-496-560-595: last trip to be scheduled at 12:00 am

Service no. 550: Last trip to be scheduled at 10:00 pm

Darb Toll Gate System

To ensure the traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, peak hours will remain the same during the holy month of Ramadan from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

Al Dhafra Region

Bus services in Al Dhafra Region will continue to operate on its regular schedule except during Iftar time from 6:30 am to 7:45 pm.

Ferry Services

Ferry services will continue to operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

Business hours of Customer’s Happiness Centers in the Rabdan area, Abu Dhabi and Al Jahili, Al Ain will be from Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

ITC will continue to serve its customers through its website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi app, Darb app and hotlines 80088888 and 600535353. (RA)