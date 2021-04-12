RTA announces operating hours of Dubai Metro, public transport during Ramadan

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the revised timings of the Dubai Metro and other public transport services during the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement includes the operating hours of customer service, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, and tram.

RTA said the Red Line will operate from 5:00 am to 12:00 am from Saturday until Wednesday. On Thursdays, it will operate from 5:00 am until 1:00 am the following day, while on Fridays, operating hours will be shortened to 10:00 am until 1:00 am.

The Green Line schedule during the Holy Month will be 5:30 am to 12:00 am, Saturday to Wednesday. It will operate until 1:00 am on Thursday, while on Fridays, from 10:00 am till 1:00 am.

Dubai Tram

The operating hours of Dubai tram will be as follows:

Saturday to Thursday 6:00 am to 1:00 am

Fridays from 9:00 am to 1:00 am.

Buses

The Public Buses (Dubai Bus) will operate during Ramadan as follows:

– Main stations (including Gold Souq Station) 4:29 am to 12.:29 am (past midnight).

– Al Ghubaiba station from 4:16 am to 1:00 am (of the following day).

– Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 4:45 am to 11:00 pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock.

– Al-Qusais Bus Station from 4:31 am to 12:04 am.

– Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5:05 am to 11:35 pm

– Jebel Ali Station from 4:58 am to 12:15 am.

Metro Link

The Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will operate from 5:00 am to 12:10 am.

The timing of all Metro Link services is synchronised with the metro timetables.

Inter-city Bus

The Inter-city Bus and Commercial Coaches will be operating as follows:

Main Stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating Route E306 around the clock to Sharjah (Jubail).

Buses at the Union Square Station will operate from 04:25 am to 00:20 am (past midnight),

Etisalat Metro Station from 06:00 am to 9:00 pm

Abu Hail Metro Station from 06:42 am to 10:40 pm.

The timing of External Stations will be as follows:

– Jubail (Sharjah) from 05:30 am to 11:20 pm

– Ajman from 04:30 am to 11:00 pm

– Hatta from 05:30 am to 09:30 pm

Vehicle testing centres

– Tasjeel (Al-Awir, Al-Twar and Warsan): 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and from 8:00 pm to 12 midnight

– Hatta Centre: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

– Jebel Ali Discovery Garden and City of Arabia Centres: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

– Al Qusais, Al Barsha and Motor City: 8:00 am to 12 midnight

– AutoPro Centre (Satwa and Mankhool): 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

– Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Awir: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm to 1:00 am

– Al Mutakamela Centre at Al Quoz: 8:00 am to 1:00 am

– Emarat Centre (Al Adid, Nad Al Hamar and Al Qusais): 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm to 12 midnight.

– Wasil Centre (Al Jadaf, Al Arabi and Nad Al Hamar): 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.

– Al Mumayaz Centre (Al-Mizhar and Al Barsha Mall): 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.

The business hours of Customer Happiness Centres during Ramadan will be as follows:

From Saturday to Thursday at Umm Ramool, Al Tawar, Al Manara, Deira, Al-Barsha and Al Kafaf Centres from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm. (RA)