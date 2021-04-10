Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Private sector hours reduced for Ramadan 2021

Staff Report6 hours ago

The UAE has announced that employees across the private sector will be working less hours for the upcoming observance of Ramadan this 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced that regular timings will be reduced by two hours.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR) already announced that the public sector will only be working from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Ramadan is slated to begin this April 13, depending on the moon sighting committee.

