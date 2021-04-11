Dubai clinic that promises to reverse ‘ageing’ now open

A clinic promising to reverse ageing has opened in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Aviv Clinics is a pioneering medical science facility focused on enhancing brain and body performance. It was officially inaugurated earlier this week according to a report on the Khaleej Times.

The clinic’s technology was developed more than a decade by world-renowned physician professor Shai Efrati. He had a research team at Sagol School of Neuroscience in Israel.

The clinic has a transformative treatment scientifically proven to reverse physical and cognitive decline caused by the ageing process.

The team combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience, physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology.

Efratisays that there was no other medical program in the world doing the same technology.

“Redefining what is possible in human medical science has been a driver for our ongoing research, and one that has resulted in creating unique protocols that demonstrate cellular-level reversal of the key markers of ageing,” Efrati said on Khaleej Times.

“Dubai is becoming a globally recognised centre for technological innovation in all sectors, including healthcare. It’s a market that is ready for the level of advanced medical science that Aviv Clinics provides,” he added.

Aviv Clinics Dubai is composed of an international team of physicians, physiologists, neuropsychologists, nurses, experts in the ageing process and data scientist.

The 7,000sqm facility is the second Aviv Clinic in the world. The first one opened in the United States in 2020.

The clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports; senior government representatives from a number of UAE ministries and the newly appointed Consul-General for Israel, Ilan Stzulman Starosta.

“The opening of Aviv Clinics in Dubai adds a new dimension to the advanced, world-class healthcare infrastructure in Dubai and the UAE. The adoption of innovative, smart technologies in healthcare delivery supports the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation in healthcare,” Awadh Al Ketbi, director-general of the Dubai Health Authority, said during the openinh cetemony.

“The strengthening of bilateral cooperation and investment in key areas that include food, security and medicine is now well under way. Aviv Clinics Dubai is an excellent demonstration of mutual success, and the increasingly important role innovation and advancement in healthcare plays in both societies. We are looking forward to many more future collaborations across sectors with the UAE,” he added.