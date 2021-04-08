Latest News

Ramadan working hours for UAE gov’t employees announced

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday announced that Ramadan working hours for the public sector would be set from 9 am until 2 pm.

“Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise,” said FAHR in a tweet.

The moon sighting committee has yet to declare the first day of Ramadan this year.

However, astronomers are projecting that it might fall on April 12 or 13.

This will be the second year that the country will mark the Holy Month under the global pandemic.

UAE residents will not be allowed to gather for iftar or suhoor, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) outlined several rules and regulations for residents to adhere to in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It stated that only members of the same family will be allowed to enjoy iftar and suhoor together.

Other individuals outside of the family can send their Ramadan greetings through video calling platforms.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Emirates announces latest policy updates on ticket rebooking

39 mins ago

BREAKING: PH logs 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, death toll now over 14,000

4 hours ago

Can foreigners with Filipino spouses enter PH alone?

6 hours ago

WHO raises alarm over Philippines’ near ‘red line’ healthcare capacity 

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button