Ramadan working hours for UAE gov’t employees announced

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Thursday announced that Ramadan working hours for the public sector would be set from 9 am until 2 pm.

“Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise,” said FAHR in a tweet.

The moon sighting committee has yet to declare the first day of Ramadan this year.

However, astronomers are projecting that it might fall on April 12 or 13.

This will be the second year that the country will mark the Holy Month under the global pandemic.

UAE residents will not be allowed to gather for iftar or suhoor, as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) outlined several rules and regulations for residents to adhere to in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It stated that only members of the same family will be allowed to enjoy iftar and suhoor together.

Other individuals outside of the family can send their Ramadan greetings through video calling platforms.