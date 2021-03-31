Valid identification cards, documents may be presented to get free COVID-19 vaccine in PH

Filipinos who wish to get in line to receive the free COVID-19 jab from the government can present other valid identification cards or documents.

This is applicable for individuals who don’t have the PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) according to the state-run health insurer.

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) President and CEO Dante Gierran made this clarification after the state insurer released an advisory saying a PIN (PhilHealth Identification Number) is required to get a jab.

“So, PIN ng PhilHealth is not all alone, it is not basically — one of those requirement na ano, pero it’s not everything (So the PIN of PhilHealth is not alone, it is not basically — it’s one of the requirements but it’s not everything),” he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

Gierran said besides cedulas and birth certificates, government issued IDs may also be presented.

“Ayon doon sa (Based on the) Interim Omnibus Guidelines for the Implementation of National Vaccine Deployment Plan for Covid-19 issued by the Office of the Secretary, Department of Health, iyong [Professional Regulation Commission] license, driver’s license, [Universal Multipurpose ID], iyong ID natin, iyong PhilHealth, passport (a PRC license, driver’s license, UMID, ID will do),” he said.

“Puwede naman kung wala kang ID ng gobyerno, dokumento issued ng gobyerno, puwede naman iyong cedula para sa mga barangay, puwede rin iyon. Birth certificate puwede rin iyon, barangay certificate puwede rin iyon (If you don’t have a government ID, documents issued by the government like cedula for barangays will also be accepted. Birth certificates and barangay certificates as well),” he added.

He also noted that under Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care law, all Filipinos are automatically members of PhilHealth.

“Under the Universal Health Care Act, kahit iyong Pilipino na hindi miyembro, kapag nagkasakit ka ora mismo miyembro ka (even if a Filipino is not a member, the moment you get sick, you’re a member). You are eligible for health care benefits that are granted by law to the Filipinos under the Universal Health Care Act,” he said.

Earlier, Gierran encouraged Filipinos in line for vaccination to keep their PIN to avoid delays and problems during vaccination. He said those who do not know their PIN or have not yet registered with PhilHealth may coordinate with PhilHealth office to facilitate their registration, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

Members can verify their PIN through any of the following: by calling (02) 8441-7442 (office hours only) or sending an SMS to our callback channel 0921-630-0009 using the format “PHIC callback PIN VERIF Mobile Number or Metro Manila Landline Details of your Concern.”

Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recently approved the simultaneous vaccination of frontline healthcare workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

The Philippines aims to secure 148 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from several companies to inoculate an initial 50 to 70 million Filipinos this year.