DOH clarifies PhilHealth ID number not needed for COVID-19 vaccination

The Department of Health clarified that a Philhealth identification number or PIN is not needed for those who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The DOH said that the PIN is only needed for claims in cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

“Following the statement of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) that a Philhealth Identification Number (PIN) is required for COVID-19 vaccination, the Department of Health (DOH) clarifies that PIN is not a requirement to register for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the DOH said in a statement.

“To ensure Philhealth coverage of Filipinos who are not yet registered to Philhealth in cases of AEFI that need hospitalization, the government will set up registration booths at official vaccination sites to facilitate onsite PhilHealth registration,” it added.

The department further clarified that under the Universal Health Care Law, all Filipinos, whether direct or indirect contributors including their dependents are automatic members of PhilHealth.

The statement comes following the recent remarks made by Philhealth Chief Dante Gierran that a PIN is needed for those who will get vaccinated against COVID-19. (TDT)