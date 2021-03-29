UAE’s very own COVID-19 vaccine ‘Hayat-Vax’ to be available soon

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, have launched "Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the UAE. Photo from WAM.

A new, locally-produced COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to the public in the UAE.

‘Hayat-Vax’ will be the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in the region that stems from the joint project between G42 in Abu Dhabi and Sinopharm in China.

The word ‘Hayat’ means ‘Life’ in Arabic, and the ‘Hayat-Vax’ is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention last December 2020.

G42 revealed that the production of ‘Hayat-Vax’ is already ongoing with its partner, Julphar – a pharmaceutical firm based in Ras Al Khaimah.

The firm aims at a production capacity of at least two million doses per month.

Authorities state that the ‘Hayat-Vax’ will help boost the UAE’s vaccination campaign as it will soon be provided to the public through more 205 medical centers across all seven emirates.

