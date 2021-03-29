UAE’s very own COVID-19 vaccine ‘Hayat-Vax’ to be available soon

A new, locally-produced COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to the public in the UAE.

‘Hayat-Vax’ will be the first COVID-19 vaccine produced in the region that stems from the joint project between G42 in Abu Dhabi and Sinopharm in China.

RELATED STORY: China, UAE to expedite production of ‘affordable’ vaccines, establish mechanism to ease international travel, FM says

The word ‘Hayat’ means ‘Life’ in Arabic, and the ‘Hayat-Vax’ is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention last December 2020.

G42 revealed that the production of ‘Hayat-Vax’ is already ongoing with its partner, Julphar – a pharmaceutical firm based in Ras Al Khaimah.

READ ON: UAE to launch first COVID-19 vaccine production line

The firm aims at a production capacity of at least two million doses per month.

Authorities state that the ‘Hayat-Vax’ will help boost the UAE’s vaccination campaign as it will soon be provided to the public through more 205 medical centers across all seven emirates.