#TogetherWeRecover : UAE achieves vaccination milestone of over 8 million administered doses

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 122,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to March 28, Sunday, stands at 8,081,751 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 81.71 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,128 new cases, total now at 455,197

