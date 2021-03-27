Gov’t assures ‘ayuda’ or financial aid will be given during week-long ECQ

Malacañang assures that aid will be given to affected individuals during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine or ECQ in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Dahil naintindihan po ni Presidente na habang tayo ay ECQ at di pupwede magtrabaho, magkakaron tayo ng tulong na ipamimigay sa ating mga kababayan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque however clarified that details on how it will be given or where would the money come from are still being finalized.

The government had given financial aid last year, the first time ECQ was implemented.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal are now under ECQ for one week.

This is the strictest form of lockdown that can be imposed due to the unstoppable rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Under ECQ, no public transportation will be available and only essential workers or personnel will be allowed to go out of their residences.

The ECQ will take effect starting Sunday, March 28 to April 4 or on Easter Sunday.

The Department of Health has recorded 9,595 new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 712,442 . This the second straight day that the country recorded over 9,000 cases. (TDT)