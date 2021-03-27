PH to enforce house to house search for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms – Roque

To ramp up the case detection efforts, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said there will be a house to house search for individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 during the imposition of ECQ in the NCR Plus Bubble.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte approved the IATF’s resolution reverting Metro Manila, and adjacent provinces Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal under Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

Roque said the government will establish Dharavi-like centers in the community that will look after suspect cases, test, contact trace and isolate them.

Under the IATF resolution, 95 per cent of close contacts must be traced and isolated within 24 hours of case notification.

“Magbabahay-bahay po tayo na maghahanap ng mga taong may sintomas” he said.

“Sisiguraduhin din po natin na ang mga lokal na pamahallan ay mag-iisolate hindi lang ng posotobo kung hindi pati mga suspect at close contact,” he added.

Roque furthered that the government will also procure 500,000 antigen test kits to test more individuals.

The palace spokesperson said the government will implement PDITR (Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, Reassess) actions to stop the surge of COVID-19.

Intensified curfews will be implemented in ECQ areas from 6 pm to 5 am.

More military personnel will be deployed during the implementation of strict community quarantine.

Meanwhile, public transportation will be allowed to operate but at a limited capacity. Roque added that this will be determined by the Department of Transportation during their press briefing on Monday, March 29. (RA)