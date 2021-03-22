Trillanes may consider running for presidency if Robredo will not run

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes said that he is open to running for the presidency in the 2022 polls if Vice President Leni Robredo will not run for the top post.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Trillanes said that he supports the coalition formed by former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio if Robredo will accept the endorsement.

“I qualified at the start of the interview. I said that the opposition is solidly behind and united behind the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for president. So any scenario of the Vice President withdrawing her candidacy is the only condition that I’d entertain entering the presidential derby,” he said.

The former senator said that Robredo is highly qualified to be the next president of the country.

Trillanes was also asked if he would be willing to run for vice president again.

“How the convernors said or presented the whole process is it’s going to be the prerogative of the presidential candidate, so it’s up in the air because they have not started the first process which is for the selection of the presidential candidate.”

Carpio is spearheading the 1Sambayan national coalition which would seek Filipino leaders and unite them in a single slate for the 2022 national polls.

“The Filipino people deserve a better government. There are Filipino leaders who can do a much better job in running the government, reviving the economy, creating jobs for our people, and defending our territory and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” Carpio said.

“This government is really incompetent. They’ve been tested and everybody is saying kulelat sila. So we have to offer a better alternative to our people because we don’t want the same thing to happen again, to continue in the next six years,” he said.

Carpio also slammed the government’s COVID-19 response.

“We should have the best candidates to institute good governance in the country…Without good governance, we will never progress. The Filipino people should elect national leaders who truly love our country and who would faithfully serve the Filipino people,” he added. (TDT)