Roque accuses Robredo of politicking: Nangangampanya na para maging presidente 

Malacanang accused the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo that she is already campaigning for the 2022 presidential race.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque responded to the claims of Robredo’s camp that the administration is more focused in attacking Robredo rather than addressing the current problems in the country.

“Hindi namin siya pinag-aaksayahan ng panahon. Si VP Leni po, namumulitika at nangangampanya na para maging Presidente,” Roque said.

Robredo’s spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez also slammed Roque’s remarks and shared screenshots of articles showing Senator Bong Go and presidential daughter Sara Duterte as possible presidential bets.

“Sino nga ulit ang namumulitika at nangangampanya sa gitna ng pandemya?” Gutierrez asked.

Early this week, President Rodrigo Duterte lambasted Vice President Leni Robredo anew over her statements a few weeks ago that all vaccines should undergo meticulous process, including the donated Chinese-made Sinovac.

Robredo said in recent weeks that Sinovac should not be exempted from getting a positive recommendation from the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC).

Duterte accused Robredo of giving half truths to the public and at the same time eroding the confidence and trust on vaccines.

“Ang disservice niya hindi niya sinabi na recommendatory,” Duterte said.

“Lahat na lang ng ginawa natin naghahanap siya ng… Remember that you are the vice president. Is there a law or anything in your oath of office that you have to lie?” Duterte added.

The president said that Robredo is dwelling with half-truths.

Duterte however clarified that his rants were not personal.

“Hindi ako pikon. Galit ako. Hindi naman ako galit na gusto pumatay ng tao. Galit na more of irritation. Nairita ako sa binitawan mong salita. Hindi ako mapikon, hindi ito personal. Yung mga taong maniwala sa ‘yo, ayaw magpabakuna, eh ‘di bahala sila,” he added.

“Imbis makatulong si Vice President she muddled up everything. Thereby, creating uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the people,” Duterte said.

The President tells Robredo to shut her mouth if she has nothing right to say.

“I hope next time, kung wala naman siyang masabi na tama, she just maybe shut up,” he added. (TDT)