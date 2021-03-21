DOH asks public to act with extreme vigilance amid surge of COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to act with extreme vigilance and suspend non-essential travels this coming Holy Week amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

“The Department of Health, together with the rest of the government, call on the public anew to suspend non-essential travel and ensure strict adherence to minimum public health standards (MPHS) across ALL settings,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH also urged Filipinos to wear masks at home.

“The DOH further calls on everyone to individually ensure minimal risk of contracting COVID-19 by strictly and consistently adhering to MPHS. The public is called on to wear their masks properly, and to observe other preventive strategies, AT ALL TIMES and IN ALL SETTINGS – even at home – in order to help reduce transmission,” it added.

The Philippines recorded record-high 7,999 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic started.

The DOH stressed that its number one objective right now is to ensure that the health care system will not get overwhelmed and to deliver unhampered service to both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.

Earlier, independent expert panel OCTA Research warned that hospitals in Metro Manila will reach full capacity by first week of April if surge on COVID-19 cases persists. (RA)