Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH asks public to act with extreme vigilance amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) urged the public to act with extreme vigilance and suspend non-essential travels this coming Holy Week amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

“The Department of Health, together with the rest of the government, call on the public anew to suspend non-essential travel and ensure strict adherence to minimum public health standards (MPHS) across ALL settings,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH also urged Filipinos to wear masks at home.

RELATED STORY: Duque admits PH did not expect increase in COVID-19 cases

“The DOH further calls on everyone to individually ensure minimal risk of contracting COVID-19 by strictly and consistently adhering to MPHS. The public is called on to wear their masks properly, and to observe other preventive strategies, AT ALL TIMES and IN ALL SETTINGS – even at home – in order to help reduce transmission,” it added.

The Philippines recorded record-high 7,999 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic started.

READ ON: DOH: PH COVID-19 cases may increase 28 times if variants will remain dominant 

The DOH stressed that its number one objective right now is to ensure that the health care system will not get overwhelmed and to deliver unhampered service to both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.

Earlier, independent expert panel OCTA Research warned that hospitals in Metro Manila will reach full capacity by first week of April if surge on COVID-19 cases persists. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Nakheel’s Palm Tower residences to open in October, apartments available from AED 1.7 million

55 mins ago
7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana

Ambassador Quintana engages with Filipino women entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders

1 hour ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,717 new cases, total now at 440,355

1 hour ago

GUIDE: Step-by-step process to book your free COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Dubai

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button