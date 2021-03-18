FDA: AstraZeneca assures COVID-19 vaccines are safe 

The Food and Drug Administration said that British manufacturer AstraZeneca assured them that their COVID-19 vaccines are safe and not linked to blood clot incidents in Europe.

“‘Yung AstraZeneca keeps us updated on what is happening tulad ng nangyayari sa Europe,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.

“We had a meeting last night and findings of the blood clotting events are similar to what would happen in a normal population without the vaccine or in populations vaccinated even with other brands,” he added.

The government has announced that it will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccines even if several countries in Europe paused its rollout.

The country has so far received 525,600 doses from AstraZeneca and 600,000 doses from Sinovac.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the country will receive almost a million more doses by the end of March.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque previously said that the company has not seen any evidence linking the vaccine to reports of blood clotting.

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the company said in a statement.

AstraZeneca is among three vaccines which received the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA in the country. (TDT)