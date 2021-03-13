Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE first in Arab region in passport rankings for 2021

Staff Report 1 hour ago

The UAE has ranked first in the entire Arab region, according to the latest passport index by Nomad Capitalist, an international consulting firm for global citizenship.

In the Arab region, the UAE is followed by Kuwait at second and Qatar at third. Oman and Bahrain ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Nomad Capitalist’s Passport Index based its rankings on five key factors including visa-free travel, taxation of citizens, perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom.

Globally, UAE was ranked at the 38th spot tied with Poland, scoring 105.50. Kuwait followed at 97th at 65.00 and Qatar closely after at the 98th spot with a score of 62.50. Meanwhile, Oman was at the 103rd place with a score of 58.00 and Bahrain at 105th with 57.50.

Luxembourg topped this year’s rankings with a total score of 115. Meanwhile, the Philippines ranked 121st with a score of 48.

At the bottom of the list was Afghanistan at 199th with a score of 20.00.

