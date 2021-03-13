Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai begins trials for COVID-19 breath test, results available in seconds

Dubai has begun rolling out a new way to test for COVID-19 using the breath of an individual, with results available within a few seconds.

This is a joint clinical trial held by the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Breathonix Pte Ltd to check the accuracy of this test that provides results within 60 seconds.

Studies are ongoing for at least 2,500 patients at DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar primary health care center.

“The whole process of breath collection to diagnosis takes less than a minute. It will drastically reduce the time taken to get the results, in comparison to the presently available testing methods such as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test,” said Dr Nada Al Mulla, director of the DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Sector.

