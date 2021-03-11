Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to be offered to students in this school in UAE 

Students aged 16 and above will be allowed to be vaccinated by the Sinopharm vaccine in one of the schools in the UAE.

According to a letter sent by GEMS, the biggest network of schools in the UAE and the largest K12 education provider in the world, which was seen by The Filipino Times, school officials are now determining the number of students who are interested in receiving the vaccine.

Students aged 16 and above will now be allowed to receive the Sinopharm vaccine, with parents being asked to submit a form until 14 March 2021.

The UAE is among the first to use the COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned biotech company based in Beijing.

Tests in the UAE suggested the vaccine was 86 percent effective against preventing infection in Phase 3 trials involving 31,000 people. The manufacturer revised the figure to 79.34 percent after it received more data.

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, said there were no critical care admissions or deaths among those who had been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi, making it 100 percent effective against serious disease. (TDT)