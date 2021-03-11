Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to be offered to students in this school in UAE 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Students aged 16 and above will be allowed to be vaccinated by the Sinopharm vaccine in one of the schools in the UAE.

According to a letter sent by GEMS, the biggest network of schools in the UAE and the largest K12 education provider in the world, which was seen by The Filipino Times, school officials are now determining the number of students who are interested in receiving the vaccine.

Students aged 16 and above will now be allowed to receive the Sinopharm vaccine, with parents being asked to submit a form until 14 March 2021.

The UAE is among the first to use the COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned biotech company based in Beijing.

Tests in the UAE suggested the vaccine was 86 percent effective against preventing infection in Phase 3 trials involving 31,000 people. The manufacturer revised the figure to 79.34 percent after it received more data.

Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, said there were no critical care admissions or deaths among those who had been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi, making it 100 percent effective against serious disease. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PNP Chief Debold Sinas tests positive for COVID-19 

PNP Chief Debold Sinas tests positive for COVID-19 

1 hour ago
Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11

2 hours ago
Photo of Duterte says Bong Go will run for president 

Duterte says Bong Go will run for president 

3 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 2,087 new cases, total now at 419,996

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,087 new cases, total now at 419,996

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close