UAE approves 11 new laws for women in two years 

The UAE has approved 11 new laws and legislative amendments to strengthen women’s rights and ensure their overall empowerment in a span of two years.

This happened from the year 2019 to 2020.

In 2019, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued a resolution to raise the representation of women in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent during the 2019 elections.

In 2020, the UAE issued Federal Decree-law No 6 of 2020 amending some provisions of the Federal Law No. 8 og 1989 which grant employees in the private sector and a paid leave to care for the child.

This place the UAE as the first Arab country to implement such law.

Another law was also passed in the same year which stipulates equal wages for women and men in the private sector, if they perform the same work, or another of equal value.

The President also approved Federal Law-Decrees ro amend the Penal Code.

The amendments have repealed the article giving reduced sentence in what is called “honor crimes”.

In terms of protection for their sector during the pandemic, women were given importance, especially in the implementation of remote working procedures for pregnant women and mothers of students up to the ninth grade.

UAE has not only limited its efforts to prioritize women and further empowering them.

It introduced the first global telemedicine initiative that provides free diagnosis, treatment and prevention services for women through the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Program.

Its humanitarian aid to many countries also prioritized women and children.

Today, the UAE will join the world celebrating the annual International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

This year’s theme, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”, celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic. (ES)