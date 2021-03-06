Duterte urges Filipinos to get injected with COVID-19 vaccine

President Rodrigo Duterte has once again reminded Filipinos to get in line to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Philippine government, to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease.

The president assured that all of the vaccines in the country are safe and that each person who takes the jab contributes to the steps for the Philippines to reopen and help the economy recover as a whole.

“I would like to appeal to all our kababayans (countrymen), please get vaccinated against Covid-19 and be the [government’s] partner in preventing further spread of the disease. I encourage you to get vaccinated as a soonest possible time. These vaccines are safe and they are the key to reopening our society,” said President Duterte during the arrival of 487,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The Philippines is expected to receive around 44 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, a global initiative that guarantees access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

The 487,200 vials of AstraZeneca’s vaccine delivered to the Philippines on Thursday were developed in South Korea and donated by Germany, the European Union, Norway, France, Australia, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Greece.

The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca will commence after repackaging.

Boosting vaccination drive

Duterte was elated that the Philippines was able to receive AstraZeneva vaccines through COVAX facility.

“Let me thank you, to our key partners in the entire international community represented by their ambassadors tonight. Their cooperation in public health is very much needed. Positive engagement is very much welcome,” he said.

Prior to the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines, the country also received on Sunday some 600,000 doses of Covid-vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

The Philippines kicked off its mass vaccination program on Monday, a day after Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines arrived in the country.

Duterte said the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines would further boost the Philippine government’s ongoing national vaccination program.

“I also assure the Filipino people that their government will continue working to ensure the immediate distribution of the available vaccines to the communities,” he said.