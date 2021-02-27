Abu Dhabi amplifies efforts to curb human trafficking this 2021

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has stepped up its efforts in the fight to combat human trafficking throughout 2021, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, by organising numerous training courses on this topic, with the aim of building the capacity of the judiciary members, officers of the court and all parties involved in the judicial process, as well as delivering seminars and specialised courses in the field of human rights, legal awareness of workers’ rights and the protection of children’s rights.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, affirmed the commitment of the Judicial Department to intensify the efforts to combat crimes related to trafficking in human beings, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in support of the UAE’s policy in the field of human rights protection, by establishing a pioneering judicial system that guarantees seeking out justice.

Al Abri stressed that the Judicial Department was able, thanks to its high technical availability, to remotely carry on the provision of its judicial, legal and training services, despite the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to take all precautionary and protective measures to safeguard public health and safety, thus enabling the investigation and continued hearing of human trafficking cases by completing all stages of litigation through the use of modern technology, in accordance with established legal controls and procedures.

The Under-Secretary of the ADJD noted that the 31 specialised courses that were delivered in 2020 focused mainly on the issues of trafficking in human beings and other topics, such as protecting children from human trafficking crimes, the guarantee of children’s rights in accordance with laws and regulations, the rights of workers during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the protection of human rights during the conduct of tasks involving the use of judicial capacity and the process of evidence collection.

