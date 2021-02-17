Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police raid tourism camp, organizers fined for Dh50,000 for COVID-19 violations

Dubai health authorities ordered the closure of a tourism camp for violating COVID-19 protocols.

In a report on Gulf Today, organizers were found guilty of violating strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, shuts down a tourism camp for one month and issues the organizer a fine of Dhs50,000 for organising a gathering that is not in adherence to the precautionary measures,” the Dubai Media Office posted.

The Dubai Media office added that the Dubai Economy also issued a warning to 6 establishments and fines to 8 others over the past 24 hours for not adhering to the precautionary measures set to limit COVID-19.

Dubai has been clamping down on activities barred due to coronavirus.

Health authorities have issued fines of up to Dhs50,000 to multiple entities for breaking COVID-19 rules in the last two weeks.

Two yacht operators were also arrested by authorities, a desert camp organizer, and a private party organizer for COVID-19 violations last week.

The government bans social gatherings of more than 4 people without facemasks.

Authorities also urged the public to report any violation of the existing COVID-19 protocols. (TDT)

