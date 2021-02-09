Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH envoy congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s successful journey to Mars

Mission Accomplished! Burj Khalifa lights up in celebration of UAE Hope Probe's successful Mars Orbit Insertion. Screengrab from Dubai One's Hope Probe Livestream.

The UAE’s Hope Probe brings a bright spark of optimism as the country begins 2021 as it has entered the orbit of Mars on February 9, 2021.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana extended her warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of UAE as the  UAE’s Al-Amal Hope Probe successfully joined the orbit of planet Mars.

Tonight, as Filipinos in UAE look up to the sky, UAE’s success brings hope to our shared aspirations to overcome challenges. – Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana

“The Philippines joins the chorus of congratulations for UAE on the success of the entry of Al-Amal (Hope) Probe into Martian orbit. Tonight, as Filipinos in UAE look up to the sky, UAE’s success brings hope to our shared aspirations to overcome challenges. Congratulations to the leaders of UAE and Emiratis around the world, truly a proud moment as the country ushers in its 50th founding anniversary!,” said Amb. Quintana who marked the historic occasion at Al Maryah in Abu Dhabi.

Amb. Quintana also congratulated the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the UAE Space Agency, and highlighted the role of women scientists and specialists, who served as an inspiration to the youth and women while the UAE leads the Arab world into space research and exploration.

