PH envoy congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s successful journey to Mars

The UAE’s Hope Probe brings a bright spark of optimism as the country begins 2021 as it has entered the orbit of Mars on February 9, 2021.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana extended her warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of UAE as the UAE’s Al-Amal Hope Probe successfully joined the orbit of planet Mars.

“The Philippines joins the chorus of congratulations for UAE on the success of the entry of Al-Amal (Hope) Probe into Martian orbit. Tonight, as Filipinos in UAE look up to the sky, UAE’s success brings hope to our shared aspirations to overcome challenges. Congratulations to the leaders of UAE and Emiratis around the world, truly a proud moment as the country ushers in its 50th founding anniversary!,” said Amb. Quintana who marked the historic occasion at Al Maryah in Abu Dhabi.

Amb. Quintana also congratulated the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the UAE Space Agency, and highlighted the role of women scientists and specialists, who served as an inspiration to the youth and women while the UAE leads the Arab world into space research and exploration.

