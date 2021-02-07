Landmarks across UAE lit up in red for Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars

Landmarks across the UAE turn red on Saturday to signal the Hope Probe’s arrival to Mars.

As of 3 PM on February 6, it has covered a distance of 475 million kilometers with another 4.8 million kilometers to go over the next three days.

It will reach its destination, the Martian orbit, on February 9.

The country’s iconic structures have turned red as a mark of solidarity ahead of the success of the Arab world’s maiden mission to Mars.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), all Etisalat buildings in the country are decorated in the color of the Red Planet.

In Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and Global Village are all lit up in red, among others.

In Abu Dhabi, landmarks include Qasr Al Wattan Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, various ADNOC locations, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), YAS Island, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Hazza Stadium.

In Sharjah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (SHUROOQ), the Flag Island Building and the Flag Island Pole, House of Wisdom, Maryam Island and ADNOC, are lit up in red.

In Fujairah, Fujairah Fort, Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Mall, as well as certain ADNOC locations and streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to Fujairah Municipality roundabout are turn red.

In Ajman, the Ajman Municipality, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), Heritage District Ajman, Municipality and Planning Department, as well as the intersection of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Bridge, Sheikh Maktoum Bridge and Al Rawda Bridge intersection are lit up in red.

In Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Al Dhahia Fort, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Headquarters in Nakheel, RAK Chamber, RAK National Museum, RAK Municipality, RAK Police Headquarters, ADNOC, Al Jazirat Al Hamra, Al Qawasim Corniche, Jabal Jeis viewing deck, Hilton Double Tree Al Murjan, Rixos Bab Al Bahar, Waldorf Astoria and Manar Mall promenade are lit up as well.

Meanwhile, countries also in the Arab region are lighting up their landmarks in celebration of the first-ever Arab interplanetary mission that will mark the region’s entry to space exploration.

The landmarks that were lit up in red include “The Zone” on Takhassusi Street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Bahrain World Trade Center in Bahrain, the Kuwait Tower in Kuwait, The Cair Tower in Egypt, the Roman Theatre in Jordan, and the Iraq Museum and the Baghdad Mall in Iraq. (ES)