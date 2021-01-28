PH church offers facilities as vaccination sites

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced they will allow the use of the facilities owned by the Catholic church to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

CBCP President Archbishop Romulo Valles said they have decided on this during their two-day virtual plenary assembly.

In a press conference, Valles said that the bishops are also prepared to get vaccinated before the public to help allay their fears on the new coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

CBCP Vice President Bishop Pablo David of Caloocan said they are partnering with their own local government units in this vaccination program.

Meanwhile, Valles was asked as to what vaccine brand he would prefer to take.

The CBCP official answered that he will wait for a good vaccine, but given the situation now, one cannot wait for a better vaccine.

He added that he would take any vaccine that is offered to them. (ES)