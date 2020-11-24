Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all residents

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be providing free doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for everyone living in the kingdom once it is available on the market.

The health ministry of Saudi Arabia furthered that they aim to cover 70 percent of the total population of the kingdom by the end of 2021, as per reports from state TV channel Ekhbariya.

RELATED STORY: UNICEF vows to ship 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

As of posting time, Saudi Arabia has 355,489 cases with 5,796 deaths and 343,816 recoveries.

Worldwide statistics show that over 59,516,610 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed. Of this number, more than 1,402,042 have already died while 41,157,776 have recovered from the disease.

