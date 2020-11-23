UNICEF vows to ship 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

UNICEF has committed to ship nearly 2 billion coronavirus vaccines to developing countries next year.

The UN agency said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Yemen.

“This invaluable collaboration will go a long way to ensure that enough transport capacity is in place for this historic and mammoth operation,” said Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF’s Supply Division said in a statement.

UN and the World Health Organization are teaming up with countries to commit that they will not hoard vaccines once they become available.

The agencies urged governments to focus more on vaccinating the most risk population in every country.

Leaders from the 20 most powerful economies in the world vow to ensure adequate vaccine supply and no country will be left behind.

“We need all hands on deck as we get ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses, syringes and more personal protective equipment to protect frontline workers around the globe,” Kadilli added.

UNICEF is the largest buyer of vaccines in the world.