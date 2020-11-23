Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UNICEF vows to ship 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Stock image

UNICEF has committed to ship nearly 2 billion coronavirus vaccines to developing countries next year.

The UN agency said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Yemen.

“This invaluable collaboration will go a long way to ensure that enough transport capacity is in place for this historic and mammoth operation,” said Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF’s Supply Division said in a statement.

UN and the World Health Organization are teaming up with countries to commit that they will not hoard vaccines once they become available.

The agencies urged governments to focus more on vaccinating the most risk population in every country.

Leaders from the 20 most powerful economies in the world vow to ensure adequate vaccine supply and no country will be left behind.

“We need all hands on deck as we get ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses, syringes and more personal protective equipment to protect frontline workers around the globe,” Kadilli added.

UNICEF is the largest buyer of vaccines in the world.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Skyway extension project stopped following incident that killed one, injured six others

Skyway extension project stopped following incident that killed one, injured six others

46 mins ago
Photo of 840 tons of garbage cleaned up in Marikina, San Mateo after typhoon ‘Ulysses’

840 tons of garbage cleaned up in Marikina, San Mateo after typhoon ‘Ulysses’

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 420,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,799 newly infected patients

PH breaches 420,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,799 newly infected patients

2 hours ago
Photo of Two dead from stabbing incident at California church

Two dead from stabbing incident at California church

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close