WATCH: Abu Dhabi reveals redevelopment plans for plant, fish market at Mina Zayed port

The Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, and Modon Properties, Modon, today announced details of the comprehensive renovation plan for designated areas of the historical Mina Zayed area. In line with Abu Dhabi government’s vision for the urban development of the emirate, the plans include a complete overhaul of the existing souks, including the fish market and plant souk, and the addition of a new seasonal market.

The Mina Zayed Wharf is being redeveloped as part of an overall plan to revitalize designated areas in order to elevate Mina Zayed’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks. The project will include a new fish market, plant souk, fruit and vegetable market, meat market, carpet souk, date souk, and a wholesale souk. Existing shops and markets will remain open to public throughout the redevelopment period. Shops will be transferred upon completion of the redevelopment projects, without affecting the businesses in the current markets.

“We are very proud to embark upon this new milestone for the redevelopment of Meena Zayed. Following the successful demolition of Meena Plaza, scheduled to take place on Friday November 27, we look forward to advancing our plans in revitalizing the historic area. With our masterplan underway, we remain committed to contributing to the vision of our leadership to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most appealing destinations, leading to growth and economic progress of the Emirate,” said Hamad Al-Mutawa, Executive Director of Operations Affairs at the DMT.

Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery at Modon also commented: “The main objective of this redevelopment is to consolidate all the significant markets and souks into one destination within the retail hub of Abu Dhabi. The strategic enhancements w ill focus on remaining true to the culture of the historic area in hopes to build community pride and maintain Mina Zayed’s decades-long legacy of importance in the capital.”

“We are confident that the revitalization of Mina Zayed will further bolster the social and economic progress of the Emirate, ensuring it is instrumental in strengthening the trade and touristic appeal of the area for generations to come.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure retail and business owners in all the markets that fall within the redevelopment areas of the project that their shops will not be closed. Businesses will remain operational throughout the redevelopment process. Once completed, they will be transferred to the new locations.”

Acting as the main seafood market in Abu Dhabi for over three decades, the existing fish market is included within the master plan development. The architectural elements will be preserved whilst repurposing the interiors to accommodate new shops and other facilities. The new fish market, situated nearby to the current market will become a catalyst for the regeneration of the Fisherman’s Wharf, converting the entire area into a retail magnet.

The structure of the existing plant shops will be retained in terms of space, to be relocated and upgraded to the new souq once ready. The shops will consist of three main components: indoor shop, open and shaded spaces in the front, and small covered areas for circulation.

The newly established seasonal markets, also known as a pop-ups, will be located within the Fisherman’s Wharf, allowing retailers and traders alike to showcase their merchandise on a seasonal or short-term basis. Complementing the architectural heritage of the UAE, the seasonal market will provide a permanent location where kiosks can be leased out to seasonal merchants throughout the year. It will also give shoppers and visitors a chance to explore diverse shopping options, an array of F&B outlets, and enjoy leisurely walks along the promenade along the entire Wharf.

Inaugurated in 1972, Mina Zayed has served as the main port in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for over 40 years. Named after UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it is distinguished as one of the regional pioneers in the maritime industry, playing an instrumental role in fortifying Abu Dhabi’s international trade.