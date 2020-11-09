Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo’s camp tells Bongbong Marcos to “stop acting like a spoiled brat”

Photo credit: Leni Robredo/Bongbong Marcos @Facebook

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo on November 9 told Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to stop acting like a spoiled brat after he filed a petition to inhibit from his protest regarding his defeat in the 2016 national elections.

According to Robredo’s lawyers Beng Sardillo and Emil Marañon, Marcos filed for a petition for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to inhibit from his election protest.

In a statement, the layers told him to “stop acting like a spoiled brat who cries when he doesn’t get his candy.”

“We are not surprised. This is another trademark move of Mr. Marcos. If he doesn’t get what he wants, he moves to attack the integrity of an institution or a person to force them to give in to his desires,” they said.

“May we remind Mr. Marcos that it’s already 2020. This is no longer the period of his father’s reign of terror where they can do anything they want,” they added, noting that Marcos should just “face reality” that Robredo “won.”

Last year, an initial recount of the votes for the vice presidential race was done in response to Marcos’ election protest, with Robredo’s lead over Marcos growing by about 15,000, according to the Supreme Court which served as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“Pagod na kami na hanggang ngayon, pagkatapos manalo sa eleksyon at sa recount, patuloy pa rin ang panggugulo at pagsisinungaling ni G. Marcos,” Robredo’s camp stressed.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

