Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reveals Hope Probe’s arrival date to Mars

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 8 hours ago

File photo from Twitter @HHShkMohd

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has revealed that the Hope Probe will land on February 9, 2021 at around 7:42 pm, UAE time.

His Highness took to Twitter to share the announcement as the Emirates Mars Mission has already spent as many as 111 days in space since its launch.

RELATED STORY: UAE Hope Probe reaches 100 million km milestone, expected arrival to Mars set this February 2021

“The probe will reach Mars on February 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM, and it will be a great day (Eid) for us, and all Arabs,” tweeted His Highness.

He has also furthered that the Hope Probe has already travelled as far as 290 million kilometers.

READ ON: WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE Hope Probe team

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of 7 out of 200 law firms in UAE fined AED 100,000 each for anti-money laundering violations

7 out of 200 law firms in UAE fined AED 100,000 each for anti-money laundering violations

8 hours ago
Photo of Taxi drivers in Dubai return AED618,700 in cash, thousands of gadgets from Q1-Q3 2020

Taxi drivers in Dubai return AED618,700 in cash, thousands of gadgets from Q1-Q3 2020

9 hours ago
Photo of KNOW THE LAW: AED400 fine for not using indicators on roads

KNOW THE LAW: AED400 fine for not using indicators on roads

10 hours ago
Photo of Mapping Biden’s plan for USA: Economic resurgence through millions of good-paying jobs

Mapping Biden’s plan for USA: Economic resurgence through millions of good-paying jobs

10 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close