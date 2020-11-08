Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reveals Hope Probe’s arrival date to Mars

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has revealed that the Hope Probe will land on February 9, 2021 at around 7:42 pm, UAE time.

His Highness took to Twitter to share the announcement as the Emirates Mars Mission has already spent as many as 111 days in space since its launch.

“The probe will reach Mars on February 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM, and it will be a great day (Eid) for us, and all Arabs,” tweeted His Highness.

He has also furthered that the Hope Probe has already travelled as far as 290 million kilometers.

