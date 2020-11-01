World’s strongest typhoon ‘Rolly’ makes second landfall in Albay

Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), the world’s strongest storm this year, has made a second landfall in Tiwi, Albay this morning, at 7:20 a.m. November 1.
Storm signal number 5 was hoisted in Albay and Camarines Sur, forcing nearly a million residents of Bicol region to flee their homes.
In its latest bulletin, Pagasa has warned of “catastrophic violent and intense to torrential rainfall” within the next 12 over areas in the typhoon track.
The weather bureau said, “Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, and the eastern portion of Batangas. This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas.”
The super typhoon is moving westward the Philippine area of responsibility at a speed of 25km/h with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 310 km/h, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.
It is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon between tonight and tomorrow early morning. As it crosses the Southern Luzon, it is expected to weaken, but it will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.
SIGNAL NO. 5
Pagasa has raised typhoon signal number 5, which is described as a very intense typhoon with strong winds of more than 220 km/h that may easily uproot trees, blow off all signs and billboards and disrupt electrical power and communication services,, in the following areas within the next 12 hours:
Albay
Camarines Sur
SIGNAL NO. 4
The areas below were placed under signal number 4, where winds between 171 kph to 220 kph may unroof houses:
Metro Manila
Catanduanes
Camarines Norte
northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)
Burias Island
central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Sampaloc, Lucban, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo)
central and southern portions of Rizal (Tanay, Antipolo City, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Binangonan, Teresa, Morong, Cardona, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Angono)
Batangas
Cavite
Laguna
Marinduque
northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)
northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)
northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)
SIGNAL NO. 3
Signal number 3 was raised the following areas:
rest of Sorsogon
northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island
rest of Quezon including Polillo Island
rest of Rizal
Bulacan
Pampanga
Bataan
southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan)
central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)
central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan) including Lubang Island
central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong)
Northern Samar
SIGNAL NO. 2
The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone signal number 2:
Aurora
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Benguet
La Union
Pangasinan
rest of Zambales
Tarlac
Nueva Ecija
rest of Oriental Mindoro
rest of Occidental Mindoro
rest of Romblon
rest of Masbate
northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)
northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)
extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)
northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)
SIGNAL NO. 1
Warning signal number 1 is hoisted over the following areas:
Mainland Cagayan
Isabela
Apayao
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Abra
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
Calamian Islands
rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)
rest of Aklan
Capiz
northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands
Biliran
rest of Samar
rest of Eastern Samar
northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)