World’s strongest typhoon ‘Rolly’ makes second landfall in Albay

Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), the world’s strongest storm this year, has made a second landfall in Tiwi, Albay this morning, at 7:20 a.m. November 1.

Storm signal number 5 was hoisted in Albay and Camarines Sur, forcing nearly a million residents of Bicol region to flee their homes.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa has warned of “catastrophic violent and intense to torrential rainfall” within the next 12 over areas in the typhoon track.

The weather bureau said, “Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, and the eastern portion of Batangas. This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas.”

The super typhoon is moving westward the Philippine area of responsibility at a speed of 25km/h with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 310 km/h, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon between tonight and tomorrow early morning. As it crosses the Southern Luzon, it is expected to weaken, but it will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

SIGNAL NO. 5

Pagasa has raised typhoon signal number 5, which is described as a very intense typhoon with strong winds of more than 220 km/h that may easily uproot trees, blow off all signs and billboards and disrupt electrical power and communication services,, in the following areas within the next 12 hours:

Albay

Camarines Sur

SIGNAL NO. 4

The areas below were placed under signal number 4, where winds between 171 kph to 220 kph may unroof houses:

Metro Manila

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)

Burias Island

central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Sampaloc, Lucban, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo)

central and southern portions of Rizal (Tanay, Antipolo City, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Binangonan, Teresa, Morong, Cardona, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Angono)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

SIGNAL NO. 3

Signal number 3 was raised the following areas:

rest of Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

rest of Rizal

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan)

central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan) including Lubang Island

central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong)

Northern Samar

SIGNAL NO. 2

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone signal number 2:

Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

rest of Romblon

rest of Masbate

northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

SIGNAL NO. 1

Warning signal number 1 is hoisted over the following areas:

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Calamian Islands

rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)

rest of Aklan

Capiz

northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

Biliran

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel)