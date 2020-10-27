LOOK: New drive through COVID-19 screening centre opens in Abu Dhabi

The Capital Health Screening Centre announced the inauguration of a new testing centre at Al Muroor, Abu Dhabi, which will perform drive-through coronavirus tests at a cost of AED180.

The testing centre is located close to the Capital Health Screening Centre at the Al Jazeera Sports Club, and samples taken will be tested at the facilities of the National Reference Laboratory, NRL.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: COVID-19 tests now available at select malls in Dubai for only AED150 – Here’s how

Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Senior Vice President of Mubadala Healthcare, highlighted the keenness of Mubadala to support the government’s policies aimed at enlarging the scope of COVID-19 testing, including the launch of the new centre.

“The new testing centre will benefit from the experiences acquired from previous COVID-19 tests and will be open to the public, even to holders of tourist visas. We are cooperating with the NRL’s facilities to analyse the test samples and ensure accurate results,” he added.

READ ON: Will COVID-19 testing for OFWs remain free?

The Capital Health Screening Centre is utilising its expertise in supporting the national screening project in Mussafah. It accepts patients without bookings, who will receive their test results via SMS from between 24 and 48 hours.

The drive-through centre is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00.